Roadworks Round-up: Closures and delays in the South Tyneside area on Tuesday 20/02/2018

Here are the roadworks which may cause delays for drivers in the South Tyneside area:

Blackett Street/Western Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for major gas mains replacement works, until May 11.

Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound lane closures, bridge inspection works, March 11 to 13.

Campbell Park Road, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, bridge inspection, until March 16, 11pm to 7am.

Hedworth Lane, Jarrow: Temporary traffic lights, bridge inspection, March 3, 11pm to 7am.

Follingsby Lane, Hylton Grove: Road closure, bridge works, until March 4.

Cornwallis Street, South Shields: Road closure, manhole repairs and survey, March 4.

Western Approach / Jarrow Road / Newcastle Road Junction, South Shields: Lane closures, major highway improvements, until March 28, weekdays, 9am-4pm.

Jarrow Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals, tree felling works, until March 2, 9am to 4pm.

Victoria Road West, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, gas service connection, until February 28.

Sunderland Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, gas mains replacement, March 26 to April 6.

Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound and northbound lane closures, Sunday, March 4 only.

Whitburn Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, overhead line maintenance, Friday February 23 only.

Whiteleas Way, South Shields: Northbound lane closures, no access northbound for carriageway patching, Sunday, March 4 only, 8am-6pm.

Nevinson Avenue, South Shields: Road closure, carriageway patching, February 25 only, 8am-6pm.

Boldon Lane, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, bridge repairs, until February 21.

Finchale Road, Hebburn: Road closure for carriageway patching, February 25 to March 4, 8am-6pm.