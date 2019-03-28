Road partially closed as emergency services called to crash in Hetton

Have your say

A road in Hetton is partially closed as emergency services deal with a crash.

Traffic is slow in the area due to an accident on North Road in both directions from B1260 Durham Road to Hazard Lane.

The road is partially blocked and emergency services are on the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 7.24am today (Thursday), police received a report of a collision involving three vehicles on North Road, Hetton-le-Hole.

"Emergency services are at the scene, and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire Crews are dealing with an RTC on North Road, in Hetton Le Hole.

"Please avoid the area due to a build up of traffic."

The initial caller reported that the road was initially blocked, however sensors show that traffic is still able to pass.