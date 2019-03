Have your say

A road in Hetton is currently closed as emergency services deal with a crash.

Traffic is slow in the area due to an accident on North Road in both directions from B1260 Durham Road to Hazard Lane.

The road is currently blocked and emergency services are on the scene.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire Crews are dealing with an RTC on North Road, in Hetton Le Hole.

"Please avoid the area due to a build up of traffic."