Traffic teams say the road is now clear after a collision on the A1(M).

The Great North Air Ambulance was called out to a crash involving a van in the roadworks taking place between junctions 59 and 60, north of Darlington, earlier this morning.

Highways England said the incident had led to heavy traffic in the area, but the road was now clear.

There had been delays of around 30 minutes on approach to the lane closure, stretching back for around three miles.