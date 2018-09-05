Police searching for two witnesses after biker left with serious injuries in crash

Have your say

Police are appealing for two witnesses to come forward after a biker was left with serious injuries following a collision.

The incident happened on August 29 on Claude Terrace, in Murton, at 7.05pm outside the Londis convenience store.



An orange KTM motorbike collided with a white Ford Kuga, causing the 21-year-old rider to fall from the bike and sustain serious injuries.



The driver of the car was not injured.



CCTV footage has shown two members of the public crossing the road at the time of the incident, and officers are keen to speak to them.



A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “If either of these two people are reading this appeal, we could ask them to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 436 of August 29."