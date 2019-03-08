Police investigation under way into how car was struck by train on level crossing on Sunderland line

A police inquiry has been launched this morning to establish how a car came to be hit by a train on a level crossing.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to deal with the collision shortly before 10pm yesterday at the crossing over Tile Shed Lane in Boldon.

A white BMW was involved in a collision with a Northern Rail service.

A spokesman for BTP said: "Shortly before 10pm yesterday British Transport Police were called to Tile Shed level crossing, following reports that a train had struck a car.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service and Northumbria Police.

The collision happened on Tile Shed Lane in Boldon last night.

"The vehicle was safely removed from the scene and no injuries were reported.

“An investigation is now underway to determine how the vehicle came to be on the tracks.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 quoting reference 07/03/19.”

The scene following the collision.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) sent a double-crewed ambulance and a Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) vehicle to the scene, while the Great North Air Ambulance sent a road crew.

No one was injured, but NEAS said it helped one patient get home.

Train services are running to their normal timetable today.

The Metro was suspended for the remainder of service between Sunderland and Pelaw while the scene was cleared, but resumed as usual this morning.