Police complete investigations after A1(M) after crash: Road due to reopen after collision causes miles of tailbacks

Drivers should soon be free from delays after a crash on the A1(M).

Highways England reported this morning the southbound carriageway of the motorway was closed between Junction 51 (Leeming bar) and Junction 50 (A61) due to a two-car collision where a car had overturned.

It came as thousands of drivers from the North East are heading off on Easter breaks and day trips.

Highways England said at one stage there was congestion for four miles back to Catterick. A diversion was in place.

The agency tweeted just before 2pm that the road was due to reopen after police completed investigations.

Meanwhile, another crash in North Yorkshire has also been causing delays for drivers, with the A19 blocked in both directions and the Great North Air Ambulance scrambled after the incident.