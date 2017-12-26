Points failure brings Metro service in Sunderland to temporary halt

Metro services were suspended on a section of line in Sunderland today due to a points failure.

Staff have been on site between Park Lane and South Hylton working to repair an issue which temporarily halted the Metro service in the area,

An update, posted to the @My_Metro Twitter account, said: "Staff are currently on Network Rail infrastructure to repair a points failure between Park Lane and South Hylton.

"We will be running station taxis between the affected stations while the repairs are taking place. More updates to follow."

The service resumed in the area at around 1.45pm, but subject to delays.