Northern rail services delayed by up to 60-minutes due to safety inspection in Seaham

Northern services running between Sunderland and Thornaby have been cancelled, delayed or diverted between Newcastle and Thornaby due to a safety inspection of the track in the Seaham area.
It affects services from Newcastle towards Middlesbrough, with trains travelling from Middlesbrough towards Newcastle unaffected.
Northern has advised passengers to travel on diverted services and change at Thornaby or Middlesbrough for services towards Hartlepool, Sunderland and Newcastle.
The disruption is expected to end later on Friday morning.
Northern said at around 8.40am on Friday: “Due to a safety inspection of the track between Sunderland and Thornaby some lines are blocked.
"Train services running through these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted between Newcastle and Thornaby.
"Services between Newcastle and Middlesbrough are currently being disrupted due to a safety inspection of the track in the Seaham area.
"Network Rail engineers are on site examining the track.
"Services from Newcastle towards Middlesbrough are unable to run as normal and will be diverted between Newcastle and Thornaby where possible.
"Customers should travel on diverted services, changing at Thornaby or Middlesbrough for services towards Hartlepool, Sunderland and Newcastle.”