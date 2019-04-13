Northbound A19 fully reopens after serious accident

The A19 is finally fully open after a serious accident earlier today.

The road was closed in both directions after the smash at lunchtime.

Police began releasing trapped traffic at around 4pm and have now fully reopened the road after carrying out accident investigations.

The road was closed northbound between the A61/A684 (Kilvington and Thornbrough) and the A684 (Ellerbeck, Osmortherly) after the to the two-car collision.

The southbound carriageway was also blocked to allow for the Great North Air Ambulance to attend.

Highways England tweeted at 1.40pm that police were beginning to release trapped traffic. However, it later added at 3.15pm that the road could be closed for up to another three hours to allow for an investigation.

It has confirmed within the last few minutes that the road has reopened.

There is no word on any injuries.