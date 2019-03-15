North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Have your say

TRAFFIC - update 6.30am

The Tees viaduct, A19, is closed in both directions to high sided vehicles due to strong winds. Diversions are in place .

Warren Road, in Hartlepool, remains closed in both directions between Davison Drive to Lightfoot Crescent due to an unsafe building.

The road has been closed since Wednesday for safety reasons - a metal cowling on a chimney within the grounds of University Hospital might come loose in the high winds.

METRO - update 6.30am

The service is currently running to timetable.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 6.30am

The ferry service is running it's normal service.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.