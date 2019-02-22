North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Have your say

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - update 6.30am

No reports of any traffic disruptions so far this morning.

METRO

Delays of up to 15 minutes due to a gap in service between Regent Centre and Airport in both directions. A replacement train will enter from South Gosforth.

Commuters urged to leave extra time for their journey if they're travelling in the area.

SHIELDS FERRY

There are no reports of problems with the ferry.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

No delays reported.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL

There are no reports of delays.