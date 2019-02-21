North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - Highways England has said the planned works on the A19 between A193 at Howdon to A186 Holystone have now been removed, with the road now open. Updated at 7.03am.

It has warned of delays on the A19 Northbound at Silverlink to Holystone, which will be down to one lane today and is expected to remain until Monday while @HighwaysNEAST complete roadworks in this area.

A spokesman added: "Please plan your journey in advance and thank you for your patience."

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - The service has said the 6.37am train from St James to Tynemouth was not able to operate this morning adding: "Apologies for any inconvenience caused." There were also issues with the 5.33am Regent Centre to Airport also did not run, while the 5.48am service from Longbenton to St James via the coast was also cancelled. Updated at 6.45am.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - no delays reported.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - There are no delays reported with any arrivals or departures. Updated at 7am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - There are no reported issues with arrivals or departures from the airport. Updated at 7.10am.

RAIL - No delays reported.

