No Metro services between Pelaw and South Hylton as services resume between North and South Shields

Travel operator Nexus, which manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, confirmed on Sunday that trains would start running again between North Shields and South Shields from 10am.

The Shields Ferry also resumed its service from 10.15am on Sunday.

Customers can get a Metro from North Shields and head through via Four Lane Ends Newcastle, into Gateshead and all the way beyond Pelaw into South Tyneside, terminating at South Shields Interchange.

All other services across the system remain suspended, with local bus services accepting Metro tickets.

The closure has been caused by extensive damage right across Metro’s infrastructure after trees were brought down during Storm Arwen.

Metro bosses have revealed that it is some of the worst damage that they have seen in Metro’s 40 years of operations.

Nexus staff remain working across the network on overhead lines that were damaged by debris and falling trees during Storm Arwen.

Services were first suspended on Friday night (November 26) due to the weather and remained cancelled on Saturday (November 27), as Nexus advised customers not to travel unless it is essential.

A Nexus spokesperson said on Sunday: “There are still no services between St James and North Shields, Airport and South Gosforth, and Pelaw and South Hylton.

“In areas where Metros are not running people can use their Metro tickets on local bus services.”

