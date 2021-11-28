Nexus 'aiming to get a full service for Monday morning' on Metro network as some trains resume

Travel operator Nexus confirmed that trains would start running again between North Shields and South Shields from 10am on Sunday, November 28, after being suspended on Friday, November 26 due to Storm Arwen.

The Shields Ferry also resumed its service from 10.15am on Sunday after being called off.

The service suspension was caused by extensive damage right across Metro’s infrastructure, after trees were brought down during the heavy winds and sleet showers.

Bosses said it is some of the worst damage that they have seen in Metro’s 40 years of operations.

Nexus staff remain working across the network on overhead lines that were damaged by debris and falling trees, with several updates posted on Sunday.

Services resumed between St James and South Shields at around 4pm, and between South Gosforth and Park Lane at around 6pm.

Metro services are suspended for the rest of Saturday, November 27 - with a possibility that Sunday could be affected as well.

The service remains suspended between Airport and South Gosforth, and between Park Lane and South Hylton.

In a statement posted to the @My_Metro Twitter on Sunday afternoon, a Nexus spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone for their patience to allow us to check the overhead line equipment to ensure a safe journey for our customers.

"We are aiming to get a full service for tomorrow morning, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused to you this weekend.”

Local bus service were accepting Metro tickets in the affected areas, with passengers advised not to travel unless their journey was essential.

