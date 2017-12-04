Newcastle wins prestigious Airport of the Year award

Newcastle International Airport is celebrating after being named Airport of the Year at the North of England Transport Awards.

It was presented the title at a glittering ceremony in Leeds by BBC presenter Steph McGovern, after beating tough competition from Doncaster, Sheffield and Liverpool John Lennon airports.

Newcastle International has recently invested £20million in upgrades, including a state-of-the-art radar system, gate area modernisation and new terminal flooring – all of which were key factors in securing the title.

It has also introduced digital signage, free premium wifi, self-service bag drop and a new World Duty Free Express store, in a bid to ensure the highest standards of passenger experience.

The North East’s biggest airport, which was voted Britain’s best for a second successive year in the summer, recently saw its five millionth passenger pass through the terminal for the first time since 2008.

And passenger figures are set to be the highest in a decade as 2017 comes to a close.

The growth in passenger numbers has seen winter sun destinations in particular, such as the Canaries and Balearics, record their busiest 12 months on record.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “I’m delighted that Newcastle has been named Airport of the Year.

"We’ve had a fantastic 2017, with multi-million pound investment in upgrades throughout the airport and more than five million passengers passing through the terminal for the first time in a decade - it’s really been a year to remember.

“I’m incredibly proud of each and every one of our team at the airport for their continued hard work and dedication that contributes to operating the best airport in the North of England.”

The North of England Transport Awards was launched last year by the Transport Times in a bid to bring the industry together to celebrate its achievements.