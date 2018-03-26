Newcastle is named UK's best-value-for-money airport

Newcastle Airport has picked up another accolade after being crowned the UK's best-value airport for European flights.

Skyscanner delves into various aspects of the whole airport experience, from flight prices to car parking, and passenger drop-off/collection charges to fast track and lounge access charges.

And after examining all the different cost factors, Newcastle has emerged as the UK’s best value airport for European flights, closely followed by Birmingham, then Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, and East Midlands.

The global travel search engine looked at more than just average flight prices, delving into passenger drop-off/pick-up charges, car parking charges, fast track costs and lounge access charges to determine which UK airport offers the best value.

FLIGHT PRICES

When looking at average flight prices to six of the most popular European destinations that all 15 airports flew to, Glasgow Prestwick came out on top, closely followed by Liverpool John Lennon. London Stansted was third, Newcastle fourth and East Midlands fifth.

DROP-OFF/PICK-UP FEES

The cost of airport passenger drop-off and pick-up charges have been a hot topic of debate, with the RAC announcing that drop-off fees have increased at five of UK’s busiest airports, while eight put up the initial price of pick-up parking last year.

Glasgow Prestwick was top, followed by Bristol, with Newcastle and Leeds joint-third, and London Heathrow fifth.

CAR PARKING

The study found that the cost of airport parking depends on the time of year of travelling and whether travellers book in advance or not.

When looking at the cost of car park charges for a week during Easter, summer and Christmas, Birmingham Airport came out on top, with Newcastle second, and Edinburgh flying the flag for Scotland in third place.

FAST-TRACKING

When looking at fast track prices for a specific week this year (11-18 August), London Luton and Newcastle Airport came out joint first, with Birmingham in third place. If fast track and lounge access are both important to travellers, Skyscanner suggests looking to see if the airport offers ‘value added’ bundles, as they might find savings if booked together.

LOUNGE ACCESS

Airport lounges are often considered to be exclusive to Business and First-Class travellers, and while this is true for some, airport lounges such as Aspire lounges offer travellers the chance to pay for entry.

Lounges offer free food, drink, wifi and newspapers and magazines, and some offer the opportunity for showers and massages. When focusing on just price, Birmingham came out on top, closely followed by Glasgow International.

Travellers wishing to weigh up which airport might be best suited to their needs and budget can find more on the Skyscanner Value Airport research HERE.