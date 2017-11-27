Newcastle Airport welcomes five millionth passenger of the year

Newcastle Airport has welcomed its five millionth passenger of the year - and is on course to record its highest total in a decade.

The airport, which was voted Britain’s best for a second successive year in the summer, reached the landmark figure a month earlier than in 2008, the last time it achieved it.

And its overall passenger figures are set to be the highest in a decade as 2017 comes to a close.

The lucky passenger, Mark Knight from Langley Moor, near Durham, was given a VIP pre-departure experience and £100 of duty free vouchers as he and his family checked in for an Air France flight to Paris on Friday.

He said: “This is a wonderful surprise. I’m over the moon to be the five millionth passenger.

"My family and I are off to Disneyland for the first time, where my daughter, Mia, will be dancing in a show."

Leon McQuaid, aviation development manager at the airport, said: “We’re delighted to have now served five million passengers for the first time in almost 10 years, and thrilled to be on track to reach our highest passenger figures in a decade by the end of the year.

“It’s always great to celebrate these milestones with our passengers. However, this one was particularly special as it’s such a fantastic achievement for the airport.

Last year, 4.8 million passengers passed through the airport, which connects directly to more than 80 destinations.