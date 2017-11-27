Search

Newcastle Airport welcomes five millionth passenger of the year

Celebrating Newcastle Airports five millionth passenger are, from left, aviation development manager Leon McQuaid, Mark, Louise, Betty and Mia Knight, and digital communications executive Kate Hall.
Newcastle Airport has welcomed its five millionth passenger of the year - and is on course to record its highest total in a decade.

The airport, which was voted Britain’s best for a second successive year in the summer, reached the landmark figure a month earlier than in 2008, the last time it achieved it.

And its overall passenger figures are set to be the highest in a decade as 2017 comes to a close.

The lucky passenger, Mark Knight from Langley Moor, near Durham, was given a VIP pre-departure experience and £100 of duty free vouchers as he and his family checked in for an Air France flight to Paris on Friday.

He said: “This is a wonderful surprise. I’m over the moon to be the five millionth passenger.

"My family and I are off to Disneyland for the first time, where my daughter, Mia, will be dancing in a show."

Leon McQuaid, aviation development manager at the airport, said: “We’re delighted to have now served five million passengers for the first time in almost 10 years, and thrilled to be on track to reach our highest passenger figures in a decade by the end of the year.

“It’s always great to celebrate these milestones with our passengers. However, this one was particularly special as it’s such a fantastic achievement for the airport.

Last year, 4.8 million passengers passed through the airport, which connects directly to more than 80 destinations.