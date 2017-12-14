Newcastle Airport named as one of the happiest in the world

The North East’s largest airport, Newcastle International, was today placed fifth in a list of the world’s happiest airports.

The survey was published by HappyOrNot, the Finnish company responsible for the globally-recognised ‘smiley’ customer feedback system.

The survey was carried out by HappyOrNot, which operates a smiley customer feedback system.

Its inaugural Airport Report analyses customer feedback received at 158 million data-points in 160 airports across 36 countries.

Newcastle's overall happiness score was 87.05% between November 2016 and November this year, securing its place in the top five.

This compared to an average value across all airports of 76.52%.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle Airport, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see we have been named fifth-happiest in this particular list of airports across the world.

"Here at Newcastle, we pride ourselves on offering an excellent experience for our passengers, whether that’s through our friendly staff, efficient check-in process or our low queue times.

"It really is the perfect news for the end of a very successful year.”

2017 has already seen Newcastle voted Britain’s best airport for a second successive year, as well as being named ‘Airport of the Year’ at the North of England Transport Awards.

It recently saw its five millionth passenger of the year pass through the terminal, and is on course to record its highest total in a decade.

The eight happiest airports, according to HappyOrNot (and their happiness score)

1. Exeter Airport, UK – 88.66%

2. = Cork Airport, Republic of Ireland – 88.45%

2. = Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport (Rome), Italy – 88.45%

4. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, USA – 87.35%

5. Newcastle International Airport, UK – 87.05%

6. London Southend Airport, UK – 86.79%

7. Cardiff Airport, UK – 86.57%

8. Keflavik International Airport, Iceland – 86.35