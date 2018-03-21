New Metro artwork highlights best of Sunderland this summer

Colourful new artworks showing what Sunderland has to offer visitors this summer have gone on display at Seaburn Metro station.

The six eye-catching enamel panels show Roker seafront, Roker pier and lighthouse, the National Glass Centre, St Peter’s Church, the Sunderland Air Show and Sunderland Illuminations, as thousands are expected to flock to the city and coastline in the coming months to enjoy major events, including the Tall Ships Race..

Metro Services Director, Chris Carson, said: "These colourful new displays showcase what Sunderland is all about as the city gears up for an influx of visitors this summer.

"Metro will have a big role to play in getting people into the city for a whole range of events, including the Tall Ships, and we have worked with the council to ensure Seaburn Metro station is ready to welcome the world.

"These displays are really bright, they look great, and they celebrate the attractions and events the city of Sunderland has to offer.

"This also vastly improves the waiting facilities we provide for our customers.

"Metro has an extensive art on transport programme, with over 30 different installations across the transport system, and these works at Seaburn are the latest exciting additions."

Coun John Kelly, Sunderland City Council Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture said: "We are rightly very proud of our seafront, its natural beauty, visitor attractions and events welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

"Our artwork provides a great welcome at the station, and is a fantastic opportunity to remind Metro users just how close they are to the beach and all there is to see and do there."

As well as the panels, four new way-finding signs have also been installed to show visitors that the seafront is just a 15 minute walk from Seaburn Metro station.