Motorists warned of delay after reports of van overturning on A1M near Chester-le-Street

The incident happened on the A1M on Saturday morning (September 10). It is understood a van overturned onto the central reservation at around 6.50am.

One lane has been closed northbound and two of the three lanes on the southbound side of the motorway have been closed off between Junction 63 and 64.

National Highways: North East said: “There are currently slight delays on the approach to the incident.”

