Motorists warned of delay after reports of van overturning on A1M near Chester-le-Street

Motorists are being warned of delays following a collision on the A1 motorway near Chester-le-Street.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Saturday, 10th September 2022, 10:24 am

The incident happened on the A1M on Saturday morning (September 10). It is understood a van overturned onto the central reservation at around 6.50am.

One lane has been closed northbound and two of the three lanes on the southbound side of the motorway have been closed off between Junction 63 and 64.

National Highways: North East said: “There are currently slight delays on the approach to the incident.”

The incident happened on the A1M.
