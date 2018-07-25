Motorists face further delays on Sunderland road flooded by burst water main

Drivers have been warned that they still face delays on a Sunderland road which was closed due to a burst water main.

Chester Road in Sunderland was flooded shortly after 5am today at it junction with St Mark's Road when water began gushing from a fractured main.

Northumbrian Water engineers remain at the site of the water main burst in Chester Road, Sunderland.

Police, the fire brigade and engineers from Northumbrian Water attended, and the road was closed for about four hours while the floodwater was cleared.

A number of customers in neighbouring streets suffered a temporary loss of water supply, while others experienced a drop in water pressure.

A spokesperson for Northumbrian Water said this afternoon: “Water has now been restored and our crews will be onsite until 9pm tonight and again tomorrow morning completing repairs to the water main and assessing further work that may be required.

“All routes are now open, however we have three-way traffic control lights at the junction of Chester Road and St Mark's Road, which may cause delays during peak times.

“Repairs are ongoing and as soon as we have an estimated time for completion we will update customers on our social media channels.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience. Anyone with any questions or who needs any support can call us on 0345 7171100.”