Motorist rushed to hospital following A1(M) collision near Chester-le-Street
A motorist has been rushed to hospital following a two vehicle collision on the A1(M) near Chester-le-Street.
Paramedics were called to the motorway at about 12.40pm today (October 25).
A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12:42pm to a two vehicle collision on the A1 northbound between the junctions for Durham and Chester-le-Street. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a rapid response paramedic and a clinical team leader.
"One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.”
The incident has also been causing long delays.
A social media post from National Highways North East said: “Lane one is closed on the A1(M) northbound between junction 62 and junction 63, near Chester-Le-Street in County Durham due to a collision.
“Emergency services remain on scene and there are currently delays of 40 mins and approximately four miles of congestion.”
Durham Constabulary and Northumbria Police have been contacted for further details.