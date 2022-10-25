News you can trust since 1873
Motorist rushed to hospital following A1(M) collision near Chester-le-Street

A motorist has been rushed to hospital following a two vehicle collision on the A1(M) near Chester-le-Street.

By Neil Fatkin
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 2:26pm

Paramedics were called to the motorway at about 12.40pm today (October 25).

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12:42pm to a two vehicle collision on the A1 northbound between the junctions for Durham and Chester-le-Street. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a rapid response paramedic and a clinical team leader.

"One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.”

The incident has also been causing long delays.

A social media post from National Highways North East said: “Lane one is closed on the A1(M) northbound between junction 62 and junction 63, near Chester-Le-Street in County Durham due to a collision.

Emergency services remain on scene and there are currently delays of 40 mins and approximately four miles of congestion.”

There are long delays on the A1(M) following a collision.

Durham Constabulary and Northumbria Police have been contacted for further details.

