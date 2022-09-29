Metro update: ‘Major’ delays between South Hylton and Airport in both directions as trains resume after medical incident

There are “major delays” on the Metro network between South Hylton and Airport in both directions.

Tyne and Wear Metro has said the delays have been caused by an earlier failed train at Sunderland, and issues with the overhead line and the power supply at East Boldon.

There were briefly no trains running between Fellgate and South Hylton while a train was awaiting an ambulance at Fellagte. Services have since resumed, but not to timetable.

Metro passengers are facing delays on Thursday morning.

Services were also brought to a halt between Sunderland and South Hylton due to a failed train earlier, before resuming just after 7.40am.

Meanwhile, four trains were also cancelled on Thursday morning due to lack of available trains and a reduced service is in place between Pelaw and Stadium of Light due to overhead line and power supply issues.

Tyne and Wear Metro said: “We have a reduced service operating between Pelaw & Stadium of Light, this is due to overhead line & power supple issues. Therefore we are only able to have 1 train in this section at a time. This will affect frequency of trains & operating to the usual timetable in this area.”