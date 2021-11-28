Metro services to restart between North Shields and South Shields as rest of network still suspended

Travel operator Nexus, which manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, has confirmed that trains will start running between North Shields and South Shields from 10am on Sunday.

All other services across the system remain suspended, with local bus services accepting Metro tickets.

The closure has been caused by extensive damage right across Metro’s infrastructure after trees were brought down during storm Arwen.

Metro bosses have revealed that it is some of the worst damage that they have seen in Metro’s 40 years of operations.

Services were suspended on Friday night (November 26) due to the weather and remained cancelled on Saturday (November 27), as Nexus advised customers not to travel unless it is essential.

On Saturday morning, the travel operator confirmed that work was being carried out across the network to assess the damage and carry out repairs.

Metro services are suspended for the rest of Saturday, November 27 - with a possibility that Sunday could be affected as well.

A Nexus spokesperson said on Saturday: “Metro Services are to remain suspended for the rest of today and possibly tomorrow.

“This is as a result of some of the worst storm damage we have seen in Metro’s 40 years of operations.

“The damage caused by fallen trees is widespread and extensive. We are working as quickly as we can to repair these issues.

“Our customers should check www.nexus.org.uk and keep an eye on @My_Metro on Twitter for the latest on updates on the latest service resumptions.

“Thanks go to all of our customers for their patience during this challenging weather event.”

