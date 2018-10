Passengers are facing another morning of misery after power supply problems halted trains on large parts of the Metro system.

There are no trains running between Heworth and the Airport, meaning passengers from Sunderland and South Shields cannot travel to stations in Newcastle or the North Tyneside.

There are trains running between Shiremoor and St James', Heworth and South Hylton, and Heworth and Chichester.

Go North East buses are accepting Metro tickets.