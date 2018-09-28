Metro passengers choose their top pick for where the service should be extended to

Readers have been voting to crown the place where they would most like to see the Metro expand.

And Washington came out on top taking almost a third of the votes in an online poll, featuring a list of reader suggestions from social media.

At a meeting of the North East Combined Authority (NECA) earlier this week, it was confirmed that an extension to the transport network was "on the agenda" for the future, following the project to complete a new fleet of trains.

Tobyn Hughes, managing director at Nexus, told the meeting that the new fleet was the company's "priority" - but added that expanding the Metro system "is on the agenda of pretty much everyone in the area".

We asked you where you would like to see the Metro go next, and more than 1,000 of you took part in our poll online. Three hundred of you voted for Washington, with Durham in second place (21%) and Doxford Park coming in third (16%).

The majority of the voters chose Washington as the next place for Metro.

Other suggestions from readers included Houghton, Penshaw and Seaham.

Here's what else you had to say about a Metro extension on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page.

Russel Hoggarth-Lam: "I would be happier if they ran a reliable service."

Phil Bowden: "Scrap the Metro. MONORAIL!"

Pete Bogg: "Durham would make sense via Houghton in the very unlikely event it will ever happen."

Paul Hurt: "Towards Nissan and the A.M.P. take people to work, late trains for shift workers."

Craig McCluskey: "South Hylton to Pelaw via Washington."

Phil Derbyshire: "Washington we pay for it."