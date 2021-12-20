A number of this afternoon’s (December 20) routes have been effected with several trains cancelled between South Hylton and the airport.

Between 6pm and 7pm there have also been some cancellations to scheduled routes between South Shields and South Gosforth. The 6.17pm train from South Gosforth to South Shields is cancelled as is 6.56pm return journey.

Nexus have apologised for any inconvenience and further details can be found on the company’s website.

Nexus have confirmed that some trains have been cancelled due to a lack of drivers.

Yesterday Nexus had to cancel the Shields ferry service between South and North Shields due to a “staffing resource issue” while Go North East have also confirmed some buses will not operate today due to the “current national driver shortage”.

Further details can be found on the Go North East website.

