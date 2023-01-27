Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with roundabout in Seaburn as Whitburn Road remains closed
The A183 Whitburn Road in Seaburn has been closed in both directions and a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in the early hours of Friday January 27.
Shortly before 2am on Friday morning, Northumbria Police received a report of an overturned vehicle which had collided with the fountain roundabout on the A183 Whitburn Road, in Seaburn.
Emergency services immediately attended the scene in Seaburn and extracted a man from the vehicle when he was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road is currently closed in both directions.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2am today (Friday), we received a report that a vehicle had overturned after colliding with a fountain on the A183 in Seaburn, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and a male was extracted from the vehicle.
“He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The road is currently closed.”