Man arrested after assault on staff member at Sunderland railway station

A Metro train had to be held for more than half an hour while police attended.

Metro bosses tweeted shortly before 10.45am today, Wednesday, April 22, that there were delays of up to 30 minutes on services to Newcastle Airport due to a train being held.

Officers from both British Transport Police and Northumbria Police attended and one man was arrested.

A spokesman for operator Nexus confirmed officers had been called to the station after reports of an assault on a member of staff.

The train had been held from shortly after 10am, but was back underway by 10.40am and services on the Sunderland line were beginning to return to normal as the disruption cleared.

“There are delays to services after a train was held at Sunderland Station for the police to attend and deal with a disruptive male passenger who assaulted a member of the station staff,” he said.

"The train was stationary for 35 minutes while the incident was dealt with by the officers, who took the man off the train so that it could resume its journey.

“Anti-social behaviour and assaults on staff will not be tolerated.”

A British Transport Police spokesman said officers from the force had attended, as well as from Northumbria Police.

“British Transport Police were called to Sunderland railway station at 10.17am this morning, April 27, following reports of an assault on-board a train,” he said.

“Northumbria Police also attended and arrested one male in connection.