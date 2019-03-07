Man, 46, taken to hospital with serious injuries following coast road crash

A 46-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash where a car collided with a railway bridge.

Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle collision on the B1287 - the coastal road connecting Ryhope and Seaham.

The road is closed in both directions. Picture by Google

A Renault Megane crashed into a railway bridge and a 46-year-old man was cut free from the vehicle and taken to the RVI in the early hours of this morning.

The road, between Lord Byrons Walk to A1018 Saint Nazaire Way, was closed in both directions and reopened at around 7am.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At about 1am this morning police received a report of a one vehicle collision on the B1287 near to the roundabout for the A1018.

"Emergency services attended and found that the Renault Megane had collided with a railway bridge. The 46-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Inquiries into the circumstances around the collision are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is encouraged to call police on 101 quoting log 26 07/03/19."

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "A fire engine from Sunderland Central Fire Station and Farringdon Community Fire Station attended the incident. "

The driver was cut free from the vehicle and transported by a spinal board to an ambulance and taken the RVI.

Crews then made the car safe.