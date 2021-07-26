Major metro service disruption with no trains running between Sunderland and St Peters in both directions

Metro passengers are facing major disruption.

Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that no trains are running between Sunderland and St Peters in both directions due to a points failure.

The issue was reported to travel operator Nexus at 2.15pm this afternoon, July 26.

Nexus has said that Go North East services 9, 20, 35 and 56 are now accepting Metro tickets in the affected area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Tyne and Wear Metro spokesperson said: “There are no trains running between St. Peters and Sunderland in both directions due to a points failure.

“Go North East services 9, 20, 35 and 56 are accepting Metro tickets in the affected area.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.