Major metro service disruption with no trains running between Sunderland and St Peters in both directions
Metro passengers are being warned of a major disruption as no trains are running between Sunderland and St Peters in both directions.
Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that no trains are running between Sunderland and St Peters in both directions due to a points failure.
The issue was reported to travel operator Nexus at 2.15pm this afternoon, July 26.
Nexus has said that Go North East services 9, 20, 35 and 56 are now accepting Metro tickets in the affected area.
A Tyne and Wear Metro spokesperson said: “There are no trains running between St. Peters and Sunderland in both directions due to a points failure.
“Go North East services 9, 20, 35 and 56 are accepting Metro tickets in the affected area.
“We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.”