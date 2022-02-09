Lorry and car involved in collision on the A1 near Washington
Police officers were called out this morning (February 9) to deal with a collision on the A1.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:36 am
The incident took place between Washington and Birtley and caused delays for traffic.
Read More
Read MoreEnquiries to trace driver continue after A1231 roundabout reopens following ‘sig...
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 9am today we received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry on the A1 southbound near Birtley.
“Thankfully nobody was injured. The road has since been cleared.”