The incident took place between Washington and Birtley and caused delays for traffic.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 9am today we received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry on the A1 southbound near Birtley.

“Thankfully nobody was injured. The road has since been cleared.”

Police attended a two vehicle collision on the A1.

