Long delays on A19 northbound in Sunderland after car overturns
Police closed one lane on the A19 northbound this morning, November 23 between New Herrington and Offerton after a car overturned.
Emergency services were called at 7.20am today (Tuesday, November 23) after receiving a report of a one vehicle collision, where by a car had over-turned, on the A19 northbound near the A183 turn off.
One lane was closed between the A690 at New Herrington and the A183 near Offerton following a collision.
“The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics and the road has since re-opened.”
Traffic operation service National Highways England has confirmed that there is three miles of congestion which is likely to add around 30 minutes onto journey times.
More updates to follow.