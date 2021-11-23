Emergency services were called at 7.20am today (Tuesday, November 23) after receiving a report of a one vehicle collision, where by a car had over-turned, on the A19 northbound near the A183 turn off.

One lane was closed between the A690 at New Herrington and the A183 near Offerton following a collision.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.20am today (Tuesday) we received a report of a one vehicle collision, where by a car had over-turned, on the A19 northbound near the A183 turn off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics and the road has since re-opened.”

Traffic operation service National Highways England has confirmed that there is three miles of congestion which is likely to add around 30 minutes onto journey times.

More updates to follow.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

One lane is closed on the A19 Northbound.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.