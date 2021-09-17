The road closures will affect Sunderland motorists

The roundabout will be reduced to one lane from 8pm on Friday 17 until 6am on Monday 20 September. One lane will be closed on the northbound exit slip lane, and two lanes will be closed on the southbound exit slip lane during this time.

From Monday 20 September until Friday 24 September the roundabout will be reduced to one lane overnight between 7pm and 6am to allow new traffic signals and road markings to be put in place.

The B1286 City Way will be closed in both directions between Monarch Way and Camberwell Way from 8am on Saturday 18 September until 4pm on Sunday 19 September.

This is to allow for utility diversion works within the carriageway, and forms part of the overall widening scheme.

Throughout the closures, access to Camberwell Way, Oak Tree Farm, David Lloyd and Doxford International will be maintained via a diversion through Doxford Park Way.

Once complete, the project will address the anticipated increase in traffic due to the expansion of housing developments in the South Sunderland Growth Area between Ryhope and Doxford Park.

Work to date includes an additional lane added to the A19 southbound exit slip road and westbound B1286 City Way. Alterations to traffic signal equipment, street lighting, footways and landscaping within these areas are also near completion.

Sunderland City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Dynamic City, Councillor Kevin Johnston, said: "The work in progress at the A19/A690 junction is an important step towards delivering the necessary infrastructure to support the South Sunderland Growth Area.

"The South Sunderland Growth Area is a big part of our city's future as we address our housing needs across the city, and this work is necessary to deliver the road and junction improvements needed for the upcoming developments.

"I would like to thank drivers and residents for their patience and understanding through the disruption caused by these unavoidable and necessary road closures."

For further information on road closures and roadworks in and around Sunderland, visit the Sunderland City Council roadworks page via this link.