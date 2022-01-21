Lane changes for Tyne Tunnel as work to remove former cash booths continues
Tyne Tunnel bosses have announced lane changes as work is carried out on the north and southbound plaza areas.
From the start of Monday, January 24, southbound vehicles will be driving in the left side of the old plaza area.
The right hand side will be coned-off, and vehicles for inspection must continue to use the left inspection lane.
In the northbound tunnel, vehicles will be driving on the left side of the old plaza area as the right hand side will also be coned off and vehicles for inspection must continue to use the left inspection lane on the south side of the tunnel.
The changes come as the tunnel continues work to remove the former cash barriers after moving to a non barrier, cashless system in November last year.
A spokesperson for TT2, the operator of the tunnel’s, said: “As always, we endeavour to minimise traffic disruption during these changes and thank you for your patience as we continue to improve your Tyne Tunnels experience through Tyne Pass.”
Tunnel bosses say CO2 emissions have been slashed by 90% under new cashless system, amid controversy over fines that have been issued since it begun.
Fines totalling £507,000 were issued in the month of November 2021, making ‘Unpaid Toll Charge Notices’ (UTCNs) worth 20% of the £2.8million of the tunnels’ revenue over the month.
The controversial issue led to South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck calling for a change around the law of fines in parliament.