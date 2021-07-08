Images show how Sunderland's new train station will look after multi-million transformation

How Sunderland's new train station will look after a £26million project expected to take up to six years to complete.

The striking proposals for the southern entrance of Sunderland’s central station have been unveiled ahead a six-year programme to fully transform the city’s arrival point.

Preparatory work on the first part of the ambitious project is expected to begin within days.

The new entrance will create a prominent visible landmark, images show, with a façade overlooking Market Square and a large glass wrap-around design.

A new ticket office, public toilets, waiting areas and shops and cafes will be built in the new station.

Cabinet members are expected to sign off plans for the station regeneration, including a new multi-storey car park on Holmeside, later this month .

The plans include a four track, four platform station with separate lines for the Metro and trains to increase capacity.

He said: “We are absolutely focused on making this happen quickly, because we know it’s something residents want and something Sunderland deserves - a station to be proud of, reflecting the size, scale and significance of an ambitious Northern powerhouse.

“So much is happening in Sunderland right now - in recent months we’ve had the launch of Riverside Sunderland, a fantastic Nissan jobs announcement and continued infrastructure works enhancing our connectivity. This project represents another huge leap forward in our evolution.

“Sunderland is a city on the march. We’re ambitious, we’re focused and we’re delivering the transformation needed to ensure we become the dynamic, vibrant, healthy smart city we want to be.”

Sunderland City Council is working with Network Rail, Nexus, Grand Central and Northern Rail on the new station. The £26million project has been part-funded by Metro operator Nexus.

Martin Kearney, Chief Operating Officer at Nexus, said: “This will create an iconic new landmark for Sunderland.

"The designs are fresh and modern, bringing this key regional gateway into the 21st century."

The new station will include new ticket booths, waiting rooms, shops and cafes.