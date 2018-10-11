How to claim a Metro refund if your train is delayed

Metro passengers are no stranger to delays and cancellations.

The system is still running on 1980s-era trains until the new more reliable Metro trains come into action in 2020, and incidents including cable thefts have also caused a number of major hold-ups on the line.

Metro tickets don't cost a fortune, but you can claim a refund on your ticket if you suffer from service problems.

Can I claim a refund from Metro?

If you wait on a platform for more than 15 minutes longer than advertised or the Metro train you are on is delayed by more than 15 minutes, Nexus says it will refund you the cost of your single journey Metro ticket.

This applies to customers purchasing a Single, DaySaver, Day Rover, Transfare or MetroSaver, and to Network One customers.

However, Gold Card holders and Magpie Mover holders are not covered by the refund promise.

And the refund policy is also void when Metro bosses advertise in advance that journeys are taking will take longer, such during planned modernisation work.

Related: What to expect from the new Metro trains



How to claim a refund

To claim a refund you need a copy of your Pop card or the original Metro ticket together with a brief description of the delayed journey including time, location, and where you were travelling to.

You can send this information via a pre-paid customer response form that can be picked up from any Nexus TravelShop or write to our Customer Relations team at:

Customer Relations, Tyne and Wear Metro, Metro Control Centre, South Gosforth, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE3 1YT

Or Freepost at: Freepost RTXR-HSYK-XCZZ, Nexus, South Gosforth Station, Station Road, NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, NE3 1YT

Pop card holders and Network One ticket holders can scan and email a copy to contactmetro@nexus.org.uk.

Is there a time limit?

Claims must be submitted within 28 days of the date of the incident, and you will need to submit a separate form for each claim.

Nexus normally issues refunds by cheque, but if you would like a cash refund this can be obtained in person at South Gosforth Control Centre.

If you have a season ticket, Nexus will refund the value of a single ticket for the Metro journey made.

In line with the Consumer Rights Act 2015, if you have paid for your ticket by Credit/Debit card and Metro is at fault for a delay to your journey of more than 15 minutes than advertised, if preferred, Nexus will refund the cost of that single journey back to your Credit/Debit card.

What if a ticket machine eats my money?

If you lose money in a ticket machine because it fails to issue you a ticket and you then purchase a second ticket from another machine, or if the machine fails to give the correct change, you can claim a refund.

Apply at any Nexus TravelShop or email customerservices@nexus.org.uk or call 0191 20 20 747.

Can I claim for costs I incur because of Metro delays?

Metro will not accept responsibility for any consequential losses for example loss of earnings, taxi fares, missed appointments or missed connections.