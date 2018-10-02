Here's which Sunderland roads are going to be dug up between now and November

Resurfacing works are being carried out on roads across Sunderland in the coming weeks.

And Sunderland City Council has now released a schedule for which roads are being worked on, and when.

In total, there are 198 locations planned for maintenance in the 2018/2019 highways programme which includes residential streets, closes and terraces as well as major roads.



Councillor Amy Wilson, portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: "This city council is committed to continued investment in our city’s highways network.



"Even with the government’s austerity programme and the squeeze on budgets, we have to keep investing and maintaining our roads and paths.



"Our highways are arteries for Sunderland allowing us to travel to work, school, home and to play, as well as allowing goods and services to flow into and out of our city."

More than £3million has been invested in roads maintenance in Sunderland over the last year.



The full list of resurfacing works in Sunderland

Preparation and resurfacing works for week beginning Monday, October 1 are:

* Wessington Way (Friday 5 October only) and Southwick Road, Southwick

* Station Road, Fulwell

* Hylton Road, Millfield

* Chester Road, Millfield (Sunday 7 October only - road resurfacing near the Stumble Inn)



Week beginning Monday, October 8:

* High Lane, Copt Hill

* Nookside East, Pennywell

* Rickleton Way, Washington resurfacing between Breamish Drive and Picktree Lane

* Helmsdale Road/Hadleigh Road junction, Pallion

* Carrmere Road, Ryhope

* Chester Road (Sunday 14 October only - between Greenwood Road and Grindon Mill)

* Hall Farm Road, Doxford



Week beginning Monday, October 15:

* Silksworth Lane, near Sainsbury's roundabout

* St Luke's Terrace, and Fordfield Road, Pallion

* Wilden Road Washington

* Torpin Hill Drive, Doxford

* Stockton Road, city centre



Week beginning Monday, October 22:

* Seaham Road, Copt Hill

* Picktree Lane, Shepherds Way, Stone Cellar Road and Belmont Terrace, Washington

* Front Street, Houghton



Week beginning Monday, October 29

* North Road, Hetton

* Sunderland Road, Copt Hill

* A1052 Gladstone Street, Houghton

* Pattinson Road and Barmston Court, Washington



Week beginning Monday, November 12

* Belvedere Road, Ashbrooke

* Woodstock Avenue, Grangetown