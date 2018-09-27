Here's when to expect the worst delays around the A19/A179 Sheraton roadworks which are set to last six months

Major roadworks which could drive A19 and A179 users around the bend are due to start next week.

Work will begin on Monday, 1 October 1 of the first phase of a £1.4million improvement at Sheraton junction, near South Wingate.

The Sheraton junction of the A19/A179 and B1280, which is set for a 1.4million revamp.

Highways England and Durham County Council say the scheme will improve safety between the two main roads and the B1280.

In recent years, there have been a number of serious accidents at the location, including fatalities.

Traffic lights are being installed to reduce traffic queuing back onto the A19 from the northbound sliproad, and the speed limit across the junction will be reduced to 40mph.

This will make it easier for drivers turning right at Sheraton junction.

Though work will be done at off-peak times, when traffic is at its lightest, all works are dependent on the weather.

What's happening in phase one?

It starts on Monday 1 October and will be carried out between 9.30am and 3pm, with traffic flow monitored to minimise disruption.

There will be traffic restrictions on the northbound and southbound entry slip roads from the A19, with traffic lights on all junctions.

Phase one last approximately four weeks, with work being carried out between 9.30am and 3pm.

What about phase two?

Again, the work will be carried out between 9.30am and 3pm and traffic flow will be monitored to minimise disruption.

This phase will see traffic restrictions on the northbound and southbound slip roads from the A19, with traffic lights on all junctions.

The focus of the works will be on the junctions from the northbound and southbound entry slip roads from the A19.

It is anticipated that it will also take four weeks to complete this phase.

And phase three?

This will see traffic lights on all junctions. There will be a lane closures on the southbound slip road and diversions will be in place to traffic turning right towards B1280 Wingate.

The focus of the works will be on the eastbound and westbound carriageways of A179 between the A19 slip roads.

It is anticipated that it will take one week to complete this phase.

The work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am to minimise disruption.

Phase four

Again, this work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am to minimise disruption.

This phase will see traffic lights on the southbound A19 entry slip road and eastbound and westbound on the A179.

There will be no right to traffic coming westbound from Hartlepool on to the A19 southbound.

A diversion will be in place taking traffic northbound on the A19, using the Wingate/Castle Eden junction to re-join the A19 southbound.

The focus of the works will be on the southbound exit slip road. It is anticipated that it will take three weeks to complete this phase.

Phase five

The work will be carried out between 9.30am and 3pm and traffic flow will be monitored to minimise disruption.

This phase will see traffic restrictions on the westbound carriageway of the B1280 from Wingate, with traffic lights on the A179 and northbound entry slip road.

The focus of the works will be on the junctions from the northbound exit slip roads for A19. It is anticipated that it will take one week to complete this phase.

And finally?

The focus of the last stage of the works will be on new traffic islands, resurfacing, new signage and line painting.

It is anticipated that it will take 12 weeks to complete this phase.

The work will be carried out between 9.30am and 3pm and traffic flow will be monitored to minimise disruption.

This phase will see rolling traffic restrictions and traffic lights on the westbound and eastbound carriageways of the B1280 from Wingate and the westbound/eastbound carriageways of the A179.