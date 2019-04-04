Heavy downpours hit Sunderland as weather adds to roads woes with multiple crashes reported

Heavy showers have been hitting Sunderland this morning, with patches of slush on roads making conditions even more treacherous for drivers.

There have been multiple reports of accidents in the area, including the A19 where there have been severe delays and a 10-vehicle crash on the A1(M) which was closed near Washington.

The forecast for today is for scattered showers across the region, with sleet or snow over hills. Some parts of Wearside have already been hit by wintry downpours, with the A690 among the roads coated with a thin layer of slush this morning.

This afternoon is forecast to be mainly dry with sunny spells, but feeling chilly with brisk southeasterly winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be.10 °C.

It will be largely dry overnight with clear spells, according to the Met Office, though frost is forecast to form in places, and feeling cold with sometimes brisk southeasterly winds. The temperature is expected to fall to about 0 °C.

Friday:is forecast to be mainly dry with sunny spells and fresh feeling easterly breezes, chillier on the coast. Winds are expected to become lighter by evening with an early frost possible. Then becoming cloudier overnight with patchy rain. The maximum temperature is set to be13 °C.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is for a generally cloudy weekend with intermittent rain or drizzle, fog on hills, and chilly easterly winds. Perhaps becoming brighter later on Monday.