Heavy delays expected after crash on A1 blocks all lanes Picture by Google Streetview Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Drivers have been warned of heavy delays on the A1 northbound after a crash blocked all lanes. North East Live Traffic has reported a two-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound just before the J66 A167 turnoff at the Angel of the North. 'Washington needs it the most' - how you voted in our poll about the Metro service of the future Sheep on the line cause train hold-ups in the North East