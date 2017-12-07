Good news for drivers as roadworks set to finish two weeks early

Roadworks on the Felling bypass between Whitemare Pool and Heworth roundabout will be completed by this weekend – two weeks early.

Work to install new crash barriers and new lighting has reduced the dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction since October 10.

Crash barriers have also be installed along the central reservation to protect against cross-over accidents.

The work had originally been scheduled to last until December 23, but crews have made faster progress than expected and the lane closures are now expected to be lifted this weekend - two weeks ahead of schedule.

Anneliese Hutchinson, service director for Development, Transport and Public Protection at Gateshead Council, said: “We’ve been fortunate with the weather and even though we had a small amount of snow last week, we’ve still been able to crack on with the work.

“We know these essential works have caused some delay to people’s journeys, especially during the morning rush, but we’ve been working seven days a week to get them finished as quickly as we can.

“We appreciate people’s patience and I’d like to thank our team for doing such a good job in getting it done two weeks ahead of schedule.”

The works are being carried out in advance of major structural repairs at Heworth roundabout, which are expected to start early next year, though a precise start date is still awaited.

“It was important to get this work out of the way,” says Anneliese.

“We think that by completing these works now we may be able to maintain two lanes in each direction for longer while the major roundabout works are being carried out.

"That will obviously help to keep traffic moving through the roadworks site and reduce overall congestion on the bypass.

“We are still awaiting a start date for that part of the work, but we’ll be keeping drivers and residents advised and as soon as we have a confirmed start date we’ll let people know.”