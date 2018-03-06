Flood water spills onto A19 as drivers warned to take extra care

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on a busy stretch of the A19 after heavy overnight rain left conditions difficult.

Police are set to 'assess the situation' at Testo's roundabout on the A19, near Boldon, after flood water from the adjacent fields started to spill across both carriageways.

Drivers travelling on the road are advised to slow down.

North East Live Traffic posted on Twitter: "A19 Testo's roundabout flood water from the adjacent fields is spilling across both carriageways so please slow down folks.

"Police are on the way to assess the situation."

Northumbria Police added: "We are receiving a number reports of roads flooding - please drive to the conditions. #staysafe"