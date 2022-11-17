Fire and overhead line fault sees Metro suspended between Sunderland and South Tyneside
The Metro is currently suspended between South Hylton in Sunderland and East Boldon in South Tyneside in both directions.
All trains between South Hylton and East Boldon are suspended following an overhead line fault between Park Lane and South Hylton and a fire at Pallion sub-station.
A social media post from Tyne and wear Metro said: Due to fire at Pallion sub-station the service is currently suspended between East Boldon and South Hylton in both directions.
"We have ticket acceptance on the following services operating in the area:
"Stagecoach 8, 10, 11 and 20.
“Go North East 9, 35 and 56.”