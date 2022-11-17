News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fire and overhead line fault sees Metro suspended between Sunderland and South Tyneside

The Metro is currently suspended between South Hylton in Sunderland and East Boldon in South Tyneside in both directions.

By Neil Fatkin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 4:54pm

All trains between South Hylton and East Boldon are suspended following an overhead line fault between Park Lane and South Hylton and a fire at Pallion sub-station.

A social media post from Tyne and wear Metro said: Due to fire at Pallion sub-station the service is currently suspended between East Boldon and South Hylton in both directions.

"We have ticket acceptance on the following services operating in the area:

Most Popular

"Stagecoach 8, 10, 11 and 20.

“Go North East 9, 35 and 56.”

Read More
North East leaders back 'Washington loop' Metro extension plans - so long as tra...
The Metro is currently suspended between Sunderland and South Tyneside.
FireSunderlandMetroSouth Tyneside