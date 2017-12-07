Extra Metro trains to help passengers over festive period

The Tyne and Wear Metro has revealed extra trains will be running during the festive season as it gears up for its busiest time of the year.

There will be late-night services on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, with Metro saying they are scheduled to help shoppers, families and party-goers.

Additional services will also be in operation throughout December, providing a higher frequency of service.

Metro services director Chris Carson said: “The festive period is a busy time for everyone as they do last minute shopping and enjoy days and nights out with friends and family.

"Metro is on hand to get you there – whether you’re trying to get hold of this year’s must have Christmas gift, going to meet Santa in his grotto, skating at Sunderland or Newcastle’s outdoor ice rinks, or taking in a show at one of this year’s pantos.

“During this busy time of year, when traffic becomes heavier and parking can be difficult, travelling by Metro is quick and convenient.

"We hope the extra Metro services will help make life easier for our passengers, take some of the stress out of Christmas shopping, and allow them to make the most of the festive season.”

A normal Sunday service will run on Christmas Eve until about 6.30pm, with an hourly service thereafter - and a 30 minute service in Newcastle city centre - until about 11pm.

On Boxing Day, a normal Saturday service will run between about 8am and 8pm, but Sunderland station will be closed, with trains running straight through.

A normal weekday service will run from Wednesday, December 27 until Friday, December 29, with a normal Saturday service the following day.

Trains will also run to a Sunday timetable on New Year’s Eve until about 10pm and then at a half hourly frequency - and a 15 minute service in Newcastle city centre - until the end of service.

Extra trains will also run to accommodate the additional travellers expected around the New Year’s Eve Parade at Exhibition Park, and the Town Moor in Newcastle.

For full information about service times, visit www.nexus.org.uk/metro/updates

No trains will be in operation on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day.

The timetable will return to normal service from Tuesday, January 2.