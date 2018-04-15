End of an era as ex-workers gather before former bus depot is demolished

Former bus depot workers gathered for a reunion to mark the 'end of an era' for a historic site.

The former Philadelphia bus depot is set to be demolished this summer, 113 years after first opening as a tram depot.

Former Northern bus driver Andy Robson says it will be the 'end of an era'.

The site - which at one point had more than 200 workers - closed in 1989, and is now to make way for a new development.

Prior to it being demolished, about 50 former staff came together at the depot to reminisce, and they were joined by three historic buses for the occasion.

Andy Robson, 61, who worked at the depot between 1978 and 1986 as both a driver and a diesel fitter, has fond memories of his time at Philadelphia.

He said: "It was a good place to work, and it was great to see a lot of people there for the reunion.

The site was first opened as a tram depot in 1905.

"There were some people there I hadn't seen for 30 years and you don't recognise them as everyone changes.

"It was a nice place to work. It was friendly.

"If you had a problem, you stuck together and helped each other out.

"It will be very sad to see it go.

Former Northern bus drivers, from left to right, Andy Jackson, Jimmy Coyles, George Maddison and Bob Averre, at the old Philadelphia depot.

"It has been there since 1905, so that's 113 years of history.

"It will be the end of an era."