Emergency services on the scene following six vehicle collision on A194

A six vehicle collision on the A194 is causing delays for motorists.

By Neil Fatkin
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

A social media post from North East Live Traffic said: “The A194 Leam Lane, westbound, there are delays and one lane is blocked prior to the Lakeside Inn public house due to a six vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene.”

Northumbria Police and and the North East Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details and we are awaiting their response.

