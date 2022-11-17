Emergency services on the scene following six vehicle collision on A194
A six vehicle collision on the A194 is causing delays for motorists.
By Neil Fatkin
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
A social media post from North East Live Traffic said: “The A194 Leam Lane, westbound, there are delays and one lane is blocked prior to the Lakeside Inn public house due to a six vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene.”
Northumbria Police and and the North East Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details and we are awaiting their response.