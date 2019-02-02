Emergency services deal with A1 crash as wintry weather continues to bite

One lane of the A1 between Washington and Chester-le-Street has been closed following a crash this morning.

Emergency services are on the scene of the collision which has reduced the motorway to one lane between junctions 64 and 63.

Highways England is advising motorists to take care when passing the incident.

The fire and police services are on the scene.

Authorities are urging drivers to take care when out on the roads today as road Surface temperatures have dropped below -1°C across Tyne and Wear.

