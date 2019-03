Emergency services have dealt with an incident in Sunderland.

Police and firecrews were called to the southern end of the Wearmouth Bridge.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "There is an incident on-going and we have crews at the scene."

Drivers were warned delays were possible.

Sunderland lifeboat was in attendance but has now been stood down and the incident has been resolved.